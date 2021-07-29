Coroner IDs man, 60, suspected of hitting trooper during I-15 chase

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death by law enforcement officers after a carjacking and police chase on Interstate 15 on Tuesday.

Douglas Claiborne, 60 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death by law enforcement officers after a carjacking and police chase on Interstate 15 on Tuesday that left a trooper in critical condition.

Douglas Joseph Claiborne, 60, died Tuesday after he was shot at by troopers during the pursuit that ended on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Claiborne is suspected of stealing a car and then leading authorities on a chase through North Las Vegas and onto the freeway. The Highway Patrol said Claiborne struck trooper Micah May, 46, as May was attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture the vehicle’s tires.

After the stolen vehicle hit May, troopers managed to stop it and Claiborne was shot by law enforcement.

May was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition. Claiborne died at the scene. The coroner’s office said he died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The manner of death was homicide.

The coroner’s office said it had no known address for Claiborne.

Claiborne had previously been charged with one count of battery in Las Vegas Justice Court, records show. A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report in the case said that Claiborne spit on an officer inside The Venetian on March 10, 2020, a day before the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

The charge was dropped in June 2020, according to court documents.

Claiborne had a Hawaiian driver’s license when he was detained by Metro last year.

His criminal history in Hawaii extends back to at least 2002, when he was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a misdemeanor battery charge.

In 2004, Claiborne was charged with felony assault and assault of an officer; making a terror threat; possession of drugs of a prominent danger; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to all except assaulting an officer, a charge that prosecutors did not pursue, court records indicate. He was sentenced to five years jail and five years probation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the law enforcement shooting that unfolded at the scene, Highway Patrol has said. Metro clarified in a statement that no Las Vegas police officers discharged their firearms in the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.