Coroner IDs man killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting

The man killed in a shooting near downtown Las Vegas last week has been identified.

Heriberto Mancia, 49, of Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police were called about 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of 12th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, where two people had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

Mancia died at University Medical Center, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a briefing at the scene. The other man, in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was expected to survive, he said.

Witnesses reported seeing a white car with a man inside fleeing the scene heading north on 12th after the shooting, he said.

It was unclear what lead up to the shooting or if the victims lived in the area.

