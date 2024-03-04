59°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in murder-suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 10:37 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 38-year-old man killed in a central Las Vegas suspected murder-suicide.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard at 12:10 a.m. Saturday where they found Joshua Dilley and another man dead.

The coroner said Dilley died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

According to police, the two men were in a fight before one man shot Dilley and then died by suicide.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

