Coroner IDs man killed in murder-suicide

Joshua Dilley, 38, was found dead Saturday along with another man in the 3000 block of Decatur Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 38-year-old man killed in a central Las Vegas suspected murder-suicide.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard at 12:10 a.m. Saturday where they found Joshua Dilley and another man dead.

The coroner said Dilley died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

According to police, the two men were in a fight before one man shot Dilley and then died by suicide.

