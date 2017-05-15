Coroner IDs man shot to death Saturday in western Las Vegas

Clark County Coroner. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man killed in a western Las Vegas Valley shooting Saturday afternoon has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Brandon Horn. His city of residence was unknown, according to the coroner.

The coroner ruled Horn’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the upper chest and the manner of death as a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about noon to the 6900 block of Stober Court, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, after reports of a person shot in the middle of the street, police said.

Several men and possibly one woman were arguing outside the residence where the shooting occurred, police said. Someone fired and moments later, a man walked away. Police identified John Mokop, 49, as a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

