Coroner: Suspect in 2 Las Vegas slayings died of natural causes

Elijah Lynum died late last year of natural causes while awaiting trial in two separate slayings in December 2017 and August 2018.

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined that Elijah Lynum, a murder suspect accused in two separate killings, died late last year of natural causes.

The ruling on Friday came more than 10 months after his death early on Nov. 11, 2018. He died of congestive heart failure and heart disease, according to the coroner’s office.

Earlier this year, the 42-year-old man’s attorney said Lynum had been dealing with ongoing health issues, and went back and forth between the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held, and University Medical Center. He died at the hospital.

Lynum was facing murder charges in connection with two unrelated slayings in Las Vegas, the first of which occurred on Dec. 12, 2017, and the second on Aug. 12, 2018. Both cases were closed in Clark County District Court following Lynum’s death, records show.

