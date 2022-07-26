Dispute over rent, expenses leads to fatal stabbing, police say

Las Vegas police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in a Monday stabbing that police say stemmed from a dispute over rent and household expenses.

Rodney Faulk II (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in a Monday stabbing that police say stemmed from a dispute over rent and household expenses at a northern Las Vegas Valley home.

Rodney Faulk II, 29, of Las Vegas, was arrested in the 9:05 a.m. stabbing at a home in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Cheyenne Avenue.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not released the name of the victim as of Tuesday morning, but an arrest report for Faulk identified the man as Devaughn Senegal.

Police said a woman who lives on Full Sail Drive emerged from her home Monday and found Senegal in the street suffering from stab wounds. He died at the scene. Police said they later found Faulk walking in the area nearby and took him into custody.

When detectives interviewed Faulk, they learned he lived in another house on Full Sail near where Senegal was stabbed. Faulk told police that he and Senegal were quarrelling about rent and money for bills in the house rented by an acquaintance of Senegal. Faulk said Senegal threatened to beat him up, and that this is when the stabbing unfolded, according to police.

Online records indicate that Faulk is scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

