FBI raises reward for arrest of suspect in girlfriend’s shooting death

The FBI is looking for information on a man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend and carjacking her friend.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez (Metropolitan Police Department)

From left: Macy Diaz, 8, Regina Lacerda, the mother of Tabatha Tozzi, and Alicia Lozoya get emotional during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign with a photograph of Tabatha Tozzi is seen during a demonstration in her memory at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI has raised its reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend in April.

The reward for the capture of Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, who also has ties to Southern California and Mexico, is now $30,000, up from the original $10,000 offered in June, the agency said Sunday.

Tabatha Tozzi was shot on April 22 on the 8100 block of Leger Drive, near South Cimarron Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She died two days later at University Medical Center.

Police say Perez-Sanchez then carjacked Tozzi’s friend and drove away.

In October, Tozzi’s family and friends rallied at Metro’s headquarters to demand justice.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.