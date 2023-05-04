65°F
Homicides

‘Beautiful soul’: Family, friends say farewell to Tabatha Tozzi

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 11:31 pm
 
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral ser ...
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tabatha Tozzi's dog Lulu looks to her casket during her funeral service at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Tabatha Tozzi's dog Lulu looks to her casket during her funeral service at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Pal ...
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A mourner says his goodbyes during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.
A mourner says his goodbyes during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Regina Lacerda, right, is comforted before a packed room of mourners during a funeral for h ...
Mom Regina Lacerda, right, is comforted before a packed room of mourners during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mourners become emotional during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wed ...
Mourners become emotional during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Pal ...
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Pal ...
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted by her niece Karina Brelaz, left, during a funeral for ...
Mom Regina Lacerda, center, is comforted by her niece Karina Brelaz, left, during a funeral for her daughter Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aunt Maria Elisa Luz de Conceicao recalls fond memories of Tabatha Tozzi during a funeral for h ...
Aunt Maria Elisa Luz de Conceicao recalls fond memories of Tabatha Tozzi during a funeral for her at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aunt Lili Suares recalls fond memories of Tabatha Tozzi during a funeral for her at Palms North ...
Aunt Lili Suares recalls fond memories of Tabatha Tozzi during a funeral for her at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mom Regina Lacerda kisses her daughter's dog Lulu during a funeral for her at Palms Northwest M ...
Mom Regina Lacerda kisses her daughter's dog Lulu during a funeral for her at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nacy Diaz places a poem she wrote amongst flowers during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at ...
Nacy Diaz places a poem she wrote amongst flowers during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A mourner says goodbye during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary o ...
A mourner says goodbye during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Longtime family friend Kimberly Cuadras with Aunt Lili Suares shares fond memories during a fun ...
Longtime family friend Kimberly Cuadras with Aunt Lili Suares shares fond memories during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keepsakes and memories on display during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuar ...
Keepsakes and memories on display during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chaplain Diego A. Trujillo gives a sermon during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms N ...
Chaplain Diego A. Trujillo gives a sermon during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A painting by a friend adorns the front of her casket during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozz ...
A painting by a friend adorns the front of her casket during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends and family members gather before her casket during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms ...
Friends and family members gather before her casket during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mourners comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha T ...
Mourners comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral ser ...
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral ser ...
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A mourner says her final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest ...
A mourner says her final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tabatha Tozzi’s friends, Asia Heaivilin, second from right, hugs Melissa Lopez, right, b ...
Tabatha Tozzi’s friends, Asia Heaivilin, second from right, hugs Melissa Lopez, right, both from Las Vegas, during a vigil for Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People gather for a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas.
People gather for a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Razina Hill of Las Vegas places flowers during a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regiona ...
Razina Hill of Las Vegas places flowers during a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Tabatha Tozzi’s friend Levi Martinez of of Las Vegas places flowers during a vigil for T ...
Tabatha Tozzi’s friend Levi Martinez of of Las Vegas places flowers during a vigil for Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People gather for a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 202 ...
People gather for a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The silence of a packed Palm Northwest Mortuary chapel Wednesday afternoon was broken by the sobs and cries of Regina Lacerda.

Her daughter Tabatha Tozzi’s closed casket lay at the front of the room covered in flowers. Photos and videos of Tozzi taken throughout her life flashed on screens around the chapel.

Police said Tuesday that they believe Tozzi, 26, was shot by her 26-year-old boyfriend Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez on April 22 during an argument.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the 8100 block of Leger Drive, just west of South Cimarron Road and north of Alta Drive. Perez-Sanchez fled the scene and had not been arrested as of Wednesday night.

Tozzi was taken to University Medical Center where she died on April 24. The Clark County coroner’s office said Tozzi died from a gunshot wound to the head.

More than 100 people filled the chapel, forcing many to have to stand in the back or watch the service from the lobby. Several loved ones spoke about Tozzi and shared memories.

Tozzi’s aunt, Maria Elisa Luz de Conceicao, read a letter that Lacerda wrote to her daughter. Lacerda wrote that she and Tozzi moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas when Tozzi was around 8 years old.

“She was a very beautiful woman inside out,” Luz de Conceicao read. “A very beautiful soul. Always helping family and friends, making sure that everyone was OK.”

Tozzi’s cousin Karina Brelaz spoke about being friends with Tozzi since they were toddlers. She said Tozzi was her empowerment, shield, spirit, other half and her motivation. Brelaz read out the last message Tozzi sent her on Instagram.

“I will always have your back. I love you so much,” the message read in part. “You are the coolest person I know and I know so many people, just to show you how dope you are.”

Family and friends continued to celebrate Tozzi’s life with a gathering at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

They sang and danced along with the music and shared drinks and laughs. Daniela Gutierrez put her hand on Elysia Miranda’s shoulder as the two talked about their close friend Tozzi.

“We sent her off in such a beautiful manner,” Miranda said. “I can feel her energy everywhere that we are. I talk about her and I get chills.”

She and Gutierrez described Tozzi as an angel on Earth and someone who comforted everyone she met.

Gutierrez said Wednesday’s gatherings brought her some closure and now she wants justice for her friend. She said that she was with Tozzi and Perez-Sanchez the night before Tozzi was shot and that she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

“We don’t want him to ever have any kind of liberty that Tabatha doesn’t get to have,” Gutierrez said.

Both friends urged women to let someone know if they do not feel safe in a relationship and hoped that Tozzi’s story will spread awareness about domestic violence.

“She was that shoulder to cry on,” Miranda said. “She was that friend that you call when you’re in distress and you just need someone to just shut up and listen.”

On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered at The Trails Park in Summerlin for a candlelight vigil.

An online fundraiser had raised more than $53,000 as of Wednesday night.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

