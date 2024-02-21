Fifth suspect arrested in Las Vegas retaliation killing

Kyle Dotson, 34, was targeted after he punched his wife several times, police allege.

David Coulson Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the January slaying of a 34-year-old Las Vegas man police say was targeted by his killers after he punched his wife just days earlier.

David Coulson Jr., 36, was taken into custody on Feb. 16, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Kyle Dotson was fatally shot in a home in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive, near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue in east Las Vegas, on Jan. 17.

Three days before the killing, according to a Metro arrest warrant, Dotson had punched his wife in the face several times after an argument, the woman told police.

Her father, David Coulson Sr., called her on FaceTime the next day and asked why her face was swollen.

Around midnight on Jan. 17, Dotson got a knock on his door and opened it to find Coulson Sr., Coulson Jr., their wives Veronica Nezey and Shaleece Brown, and her cousin James Knox, the warrant said.

All five people entered the home, with Coulson Sr. and Coulson Jr. punching and kicking Dotson, according to the warrant. Dotson’s wife told police she saw Coulson Jr., her brother, shoot Dotson several times.

David Coulson Sr., 56, Brown, 33, Knox, 45, and Nezey, 54, have all been arrested.

The younger Coulson, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, faces charges of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, residential burglary and conspire to commit murder, court records show.

