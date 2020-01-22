Henderson police say man shot by officer last month has died

A man who was shot by Henderson police in December in front of a Trader Joe’s died four days later.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot by Henderson police in December in front of a Trader Joe’s — after he told people to call police — died four days later, but the department didn’t announce his death until Wednesday.

John Watson III, 37, was shot Dec. 14 after he walked into the store, 2716 N. Green Valley Parkway, and said, “I’m going to stab someone. Call the police,” the Henderson Police Department said in December. In a department statement released Wednesday, which included body-worn camera footage of the shooting, Deputy Chief Michael Denning said the man died from his injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday said the Henderson man was pronounced dead the night of Dec. 18 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He died from gunshot wounds of the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Denning said in the video statement that Watson was shot after he “charged” at an officer.

“As the first officer arrived, Mr. Watson began charging toward the officer with a knife in his right hand,” Denning said. “Mr. Watson was given verbal directives to drop the knife, which he ignored and continued aggressing the officer.”

Body-worn camera footage released Wednesday shows an officer getting out of his car at the Trader Joe’s while a man walks toward him, his arms outstretched and a knife in his right hand.

“Hey drop the knife, drop the knife, drop the knife!” the officer screams before firing at Watson, who continued walking toward him.

The officer began firing three seconds after he started telling Watson to drop the knife, according to the time stamp on the video. Officers at the scene found a 8-inch fixed blade knife, Denning said.

It was unclear what led to Watson being in the grocery store that morning, but a 911 recording and a video taken by a witness to the shooting show that while Watson was threatening people with a knife, he was also telling them to call police.

“He said I have a knife, I’m going to stab somebody, get the cops here,” a 911 caller is heard saying in the recording. The caller later adds that the man began “walking towards me holding his knife, and he said are you calling the cops? I have a knife, I’m going to stab somebody.”

A woman who appeared to be recording the front of the store on a smartphone narrated the video, saying “I’m here at Trader Joe’s, and this guy just walked in as I was checking out, and he threatened me and a lady with a knife and asked if we want to get stabbed.”

The woman’s video also showed the man pacing just inside the store’s automatic doors, which were blocked from the outside with shopping carts.

“He said if we don’t want to get stabbed call the police right now,” the woman said.

She also witnessed the shooting after the officer arrived at the store, the video shows.

Henderson police on Dec. 16 identified the officer as Nicklaus Hamby, who has been with the department since January 2017. In September 2018, he was one of eight officers who shot at an armed man suspected in a violent robbery.

Hamby, who was not injured, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.