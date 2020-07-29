Homicide detectives investigating incident in central Las Vegas

An early Wednesday morning incident in central Las Vegas is being investigated by Las Vegas homicide detectives.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An early Wednesday morning incident in central Las Vegas is being investigated by Las Vegas homicide detectives.

Police received a call at 12:34 a.m. from the 700 block of N. Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Detectives are on the scene and a briefing has been scheduled for later Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives are also investigating another incident that took place just hours earlier in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.