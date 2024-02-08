‘It was an accident’: Police say more than 10 firearms found in Henderson home where boy fatally shot brother

The parents of a slain 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the boy’s shooting death by his 12-year-old brother last month in Henderson.

Jerel Reyes, left, and Bryanna Reyes (Henderson Police Department)

Police said they found more than 10 firearms in the Henderson home where a 12-year-old boy reportedly fatally shot his brother last month.

On Wednesday, the boys’ parents Jerel Reyes, 51, and Bryanna Reyes, 50, were booked at the Henderson Detention Center, each for one count of child abuse or neglect, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

According to Henderson police, the shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1000 block of Capital Gains Drive.

The 14-year-old was identified as Aizeya Reyes of Henderson. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murder.

Defense attorney Michael Horvath, who is representing the younger boy, whose name has not been released, said that case would remain in juvenile court.

Horvath, with Draskovich Law Group, said Thursday that the firm represents the parents.

“It’s just an unfortunate and sad situation and we will be helping them navigate the legal process,” Horvath said.

While en route to the scene, officers were told that the victim was taken by family to a nearby hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

According to a Henderson police arrest report, the shooting occurred in the living room of the family’s townhouse. While their parents were upstairs, Aizeya and his younger brother got into a fight and the 12-year-old said he was going to get a gun for self-defense.

Seconds later, the parents heard a gunshot and went downstairs to find Aizeya suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police arrived and spoke with the boy and Bryanna Reyes.

“I was the shooter, it was an accident,” the boy said, according to the arrest report.

Jerel Reyes told police that he raised his children with guns and that they would go shooting three or four times a year. He told police he left a handgun downstairs that he allowed the boys to carry for self-defense.

Police found a Springfield Hellcat Pro 9mm semi-automatic firearm on a living room sofa as well as 13 firearms throughout the home. They were described as being “unsecured and within reach of the juveniles.” Police also found several magazines filled with ammunition.

Court records show the parents posted bond and were released from custody. They are due in court on March 11.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.