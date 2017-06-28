Las Vegas jury convicts man of planning wife’s murder, killing hit man

Thomas Randolph was convicted Wednesday of hiring a hit man to kill his sixth wife and then executing the hit man inside the couple’s northwest valley home.

Thomas Randolph, right, listens to his attorney, Clark Patrick, before being found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thomas Randolph appears in court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (@randompoker/Twitter)

Colleen Beyer, daughter of murder victim Sharon Causse, reacts as the verdict is read for Thomas Randolph, who was found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A jury took about nine hours to reach the decision that Randolph planned the murder of his wife, Sharon Causse, which Michael James Miller carried out before Randolph shot him five times.

The jury convicted Randolph of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Randolph told police that he noticed a man in a black ski mask after finding his wife shot in the head in an entrance hallway of their home in May 2008.

But prosecutors said Randolph’s story did not make sense, and they pointed to similarities between the two killings and the death of his second wife.

Randolph was arrested in the double homicide in January 2009, and it took more than eight years for the case to go to trial.

Prosecutors are expected to argue for the death penalty in the sentencing phase of the trial, which was to begin Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors say Randolph was motivated by greed, and stood to gain upward of $360,000 in insurance money from Causse’s death. That was less than the roughly $500,000 in insurance money he collected after the 1986 death of his second wife, Becky Gault.

Defense attorneys had argued that Randolph’s last marriage was going well before Causse died, and they called Gault’s death a “red herring.”

A coroner ruled that Gault died by suicide. Randolph ultimately was acquitted after being tried for murder, but he pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness for offering an undercover officer a car title and cash to kill Eric Tarantino, the star witness in the Utah case.

Tarantino told authorities about a year after Gault’s death that Randolph had asked him to kill her. But Tarantino said he refused, warned Gault and fled town.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.