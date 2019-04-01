Las Vegas man charged in 2nd killing at senior complex

Stephan Williams (LVMPD)

A 54-year-old man accused of killing his roommate last month now faces an additional count of murder after a second victim, a 90-year-old woman, also died, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Information about a second victim had not been made public, but Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Monday that the death of Sally J. Birma of Las Vegas is linked to the case.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Birma died of complications of multiple injuries March 20 at University Medical Center, where she was hospitalized following the March 9 attack at the Destinations Pueblo complex, a Summerlin senior living community at 8600 Scholar Lane, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Similarly, the other victim, 77-year-old Elenore Swenson, also died of multiple injuries.

Metro identified Swenson’s roommate, Stephan Williams, 54, as the suspect after police were called about 3:25 p.m. March 9 to the apartment complex to investigate reports of a break-in.

An apartment with a busted window led officers to Williams, who was taken into custody, and Swenson, who police said was found injured and unresponsive on the floor of their apartment.

It was not clear whether Birma lived in the senior living community. Spencer did not further elaborate Monday.

Court records show the second count of murder was added March 26. In addition to the two counts of murder, Williams faces a charge of home invasion with a deadly weapon.

His preliminary hearing is set for April 19, according to the records. He remained held without bail Monday at the Clark County Detention Center.

