Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

Less than two weeks after Las Vegas police asked for help identifying three men suspected in a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve, one suspect has been arrested.

Albert Chambers, 39, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting inside a southwest valley home, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Thursday.

On Feb. 15, Metro released two short video clips from the home’s surveillance camera, showing three suspects in the shooting.

It was unclear Thursday if Chambers was one of the men in the video. Court records show that Chambers has a co-defendant who did not appear to have been arrested as of Thursday night.

An arrest warrant was issued for the co-defendant, Tayvion Chambers, on Monday, the same day Albert Chambers’ warrant was issued, court records show. Both men face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Onyedikachi Ujoumunna on Dec. 31. That night, officers were called to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where an unidentified man had dropped off Ujoumunna with a gunshot wound, Las Vegas police have said.

Ujoumunna, who was then taken to University Medical Center, died of a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

It was unclear Thursday if police had identified the man who dropped Ujoumunna off at the hospital.

Detectives later determined that the shooting occurred inside a house near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, police have said.

One video Metro released in February shows a man with short, black hair standing outside of a home, briefly looking at the camera. The second video shows two men rushing out of a door of the home.

The man in the first video runs away, while the second man walks back inside. A third man dressed in black and wearing blue gloves then walks into the frame. He looks toward the direction of the man who ran away before walking inside the home.

Albert Chambers remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 12, court records show.

Further details about his arrest were not available Thursday.

