95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Las Vegas police ask for help finding man tied to fatal shooting

A man connected to two homicides on Sept. 3, 2024, is seen on video surveillance acquired by th ...
A man connected to two homicides on Sept. 3, 2024, is seen on video surveillance acquired by the Metropolitan Police Department. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
A sketch of a man who was found dead on the side of Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road south ...
Police ask for help identifying man found dead along I-15
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Namaste Apartments, 3355 Arville St. ...
Man killed after ‘physical altercation’ west of Las Vegas Strip
Metro: Officers shot, killed knife-wielding man who ran toward them
Bail set at $1M for teen accused in killing near Las Vegas park
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 4:12 pm
 

Las Vegas police have acquired video surveillance footage of a man tied to two people’s deaths last month, and are asking the public for help identifying him.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the video shows the suspect who police say shot and killed a man and a woman inside a vehicle in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue on Sept. 3.

The video shows the suspect before and after the fatal shooting.

Police described the man as a Black male adult with short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email the section at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES