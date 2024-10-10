Las Vegas police ask for help finding man tied to fatal shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department released a video of a man it believes is a suspect in a fatal shooting last month.

A man connected to two homicides on Sept. 3, 2024, is seen on video surveillance acquired by the Metropolitan Police Department. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have acquired video surveillance footage of a man tied to two people’s deaths last month, and are asking the public for help identifying him.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the video shows the suspect who police say shot and killed a man and a woman inside a vehicle in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue on Sept. 3.

The video shows the suspect before and after the fatal shooting.

Police described the man as a Black male adult with short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email the section at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.