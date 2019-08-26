Las Vegas police find van sought in road rage shooting death

Las Vegas police have located the van they believe a shooter was driving during a road rage incident that turned fatal earlier this month on Interstate 15.

This undated photo shows Jeffrey Boyajian, 58. He was killed Aug. 5, 2019, just one day shy of his 59th birthday, during a road-rage incident in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Lucy Vanecek)

Las Vegas police have located the van they believe a shooter was driving during a road rage incident that turned fatal earlier this month on Interstate 15.

A white van police believe was involved in the killing was found in Los Angeles County and brought to Las Vegas, but a suspect remains at large, according to a statement released Monday afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting death of Jeffrey Boyajian began on the evening of Aug. 5 after police said a white van traveling behind Boyajian’s Chrysler pulled up next to him on northbound I-15 between Blue Diamond Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard and “fired multiple rounds into the Chrysler striking the victim,” the Review-Journal previously reported.

The man died the day before his 59th birthday. He had driven to Las Vegas to celebrate with his mother.

Anyone with information about the suspect, who has not been identified, or the shooting may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur atsschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.