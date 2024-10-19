Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a murder-suicide in south Las Vegas.

According to a Metro news release, dispatchers received a report of a shooting at a home in the 8700 block of Rancho Destino Road, near East Pebble Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived but were unable to contact the residents of the home. When they went into the residence, the found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined that the man shot his wife and then himself, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office was expected to release the identities of the man and the woman.