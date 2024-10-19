76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police are seeking two men shown on surveillance video leaving a 14-year-old homicide victim Fr ...
2 sought in leaving homicide victim, 14, at North Las Vegas hospital
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Son-in-law charged in Las Vegas stabbing death
Juvenile dies after possible accidental shooting in Las Vegas
Robert Telles sentenced for murdering RJ reporter Jeff German
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2024 - 11:52 am
 
Updated October 19, 2024 - 1:50 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a murder-suicide in south Las Vegas.

According to a Metro news release, dispatchers received a report of a shooting at a home in the 8700 block of Rancho Destino Road, near East Pebble Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South, just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived but were unable to contact the residents of the home. When they went into the residence, the found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined that the man shot his wife and then himself, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office was expected to release the identities of the man and the woman.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES