Las Vegas police officers won’t face charges for killing Jorge Gomez

The armed protester was shot and killed last year on the third straight night of major demonstrations in Las Vegas prompted by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Jorge Gomez, 25, participates in a protest for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

District Attorney Steve Wolfson at his office at the Regional Justice Center on Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County’s district attorney will not pursue criminal charges against the four Metropolitan Police Department officers who shot and killed armed protester Jorge Gomez last year during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Las Vegas.

In a 79-page legal analysis released Thursday morning announcing his decision, District Attorney Steve Wolfson wrote: “As there is no factual or legal basis upon which to charge, unless new circumstances come to light which contradict the factual foundation upon which this decision is made, no charges will be forthcoming against the shooting officers.”

The highly publicized shooting occurred on the evening of June 1, the third straight night of major demonstrations in Las Vegas prompted by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

Officers Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Andrew Locher and Vernon Ferguson claimed that Gomez, 25, had raised one of his guns at a group of officers positioned outside the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard, prompting them to fire a combined 19 rounds in less than three seconds. Shortly before Gomez was shot, it was broadcast on Metro’s radio channels that a Las Vegas police officer had been shot in the head at another Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Circus Circus.

Gomez’s mother, Jeanne Llera, had predicted Wolfson’s decision last month as she arrived outside the Clark County Commission chambers for a public review of evidence in her son’s death — formally known as a fact-finding review.

“I already know the DA wasn’t going to press charges since the first moment I spoke with him in July,” Llera said at the time.

She did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday morning, but Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which has worked closely with the Gomez family in the year since the fatal shooting, said: “We all assumed this was coming because we had no faith in the process to begin with.”

‘The appropriate thing’

Had Wolfson pursued a criminal case in Gomez’s death, it would have marked the third time in Metro history that charges were filed in connection with an in-custody death or fatal police shooting. Metro was formed in 1973.

In an interview last week with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo defended the four officers — none of whom was wearing body cameras.

“They did the appropriate thing,” he said.

For nearly 10 months after the shooting, Metro maintained that Gomez had raised one of his guns at the officers outside the courthouse. That evening, the protester had a Glock 19 handgun holstered on his hip and a Glock 23 pistol, nestled into a carbine conversion kit, slung over his shoulder. A third weapon, which Metro said had been converted into a short-barreled rifle, later was found in his backpack. He also was wearing what has been described as a ballistics vest.

During last month’s fact-finding review, Metro Detective Jason Leavitt revealed that video footage captured by surveillance cameras and witnesses did not support the officers’ narrative. Leavitt led the investigation into the deadly use of force and sat through roughly four hours of informal questioning during the review.

His big reveal, which drew applause from the audience, was elicited by attorney Josh Tomsheck, who had been appointed as an ombudsman to represent the interests of the Gomez family and the public.

“When you watched the video evidence in this case, did you see Mr. Gomez level a weapon?” Tomsheck asked the detective.

“I did not,” Leavitt said.

Tomsheck continued: “Do you agree with me that, from the evidence, there is not a clear depiction of him raising the weapon?”

“I would agree with that,” Leavitt responded.

The shooting

Gomez’s death unfolded outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in a matter of minutes, if not seconds, in a series of fast-moving events.

His parents have said he was trying to get to his red pickup truck, parked a block away from the courthouse, when he encountered Metro officer John Squeo, who was among the group of officers stationed on the steps of the courthouse.

According to Leavitt’s testimony last month, Squeo, who resigned from Metro in March on the heels of an unrelated disorderly conduct case, instructed Gomez to stay away from a set of barriers set up around the courthouse steps.

“What barriers?” Gomez apparently responded.

Squeo then fired nonlethal beanbag rounds at Gomez, around the same time officers Fryman, Emerton, Vernon and Locher happened to be driving past the courthouse.

According to Leavitt, the investigating officer, had Gomez survived the shooting, he would have faced charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle. Those charges, according to Leavitt, stem from the weapon concealed in his backpack.

In addition, Leavitt has said, Gomez would have faced four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person — because of the claims made by the four officers who shot him that he had leveled a weapon at police.

A lawsuit against Metro, the four officers who fired the fatal shots and Squeo was ongoing as of Thursday.

