Las Vegas police say man, woman dead in murder-suicide

Las Vegas police are investigating the killing of one person and apparent suicide attempt of another in the central valley. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide late Sunday inside a running vehicle in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.

About 11 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of Alderbrook Court, where the car was parked with its engine running, police said. The man and woman, who police said were in a relationship, were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man later died at University Medical Center, according to police.

Neighbors who were hosting a barbecue told officers that they heard what they thought were fireworks coming from nearby around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Thirty minutes later as guests were getting ready to leave, they noticed the vehicle with the engine running.

They called police after noticing the couple had been shot, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the couple as well as their manners of death.

The shooting marked the 30th homicide investigation in Clark County this year, and the 20th for Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

