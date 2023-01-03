Las Vegas police share details on 2 fatal shootings

Police provided more details Tuesday about the fatal shootings of two men by officers.

Las Vegas police are providing more details Tuesday about the fatal shootings of two men by officers.

Assistant Sheriffs James Seebock and Sasha Larkin are expected to discuss details of the shootings.

Officers Fernando Sotelo, 28, Alberto Guzman, 27, and Justin Terranova, 28, fatally shot a man who police said pointed a gun at officers during a vehicle chase, according to a statement from the Metro.

A driver called police around 11 a.m. Friday near North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road to report that another driver pointed a gun at the driver and drove off, police said at the scene. Officers ultimately shot the driver who had the weapon near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive after about a 2-mile pursuit.

Officer Larry Jones, 25, killed a man in Summerlin who police said was walking toward officers with a firearm on Friday.

Metro initially was called at 7:45 p.m. Friday to the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue, near Anasazi Drive and Summerlin Parkway, after a report of a neighbor dispute in which one neighbor had a gun, police said at the time.

All four officers have been placed on routine leave while Metro investigates the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

