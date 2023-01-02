Officers who killed 2 men in police shootings ID’d

Las Vegas police have identified the officers who fatally shot two men Friday in separate police responses.

Officers Fernando Sotelo, 28, Alberto Guzman, 27, and Justin Terranova, 28, were identified Sunday as the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who police said pointed a gun at officers during a vehicle chase, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A driver called police around 11 a.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road to report another driver pointed a gun at them and drove off, police said at the scene. Officers ultimately shot the driver who had the weapon near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive after about a 2-mile pursuit.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday evening, a police officer also killed a man in Summerlin who police said was walking toward officers with a firearm. The person later died at the hospital.

Officer Larry Jones, 25, was identified Sunday as the officer who shot the man.

Metro was initially called at 7:45 p.m. to 10000 block of Angel Dreams Avenue, near Anasazi Drive and Summerlin Parkway, after a report of a neighbor dispute in which one neighbor had a gun, police said at the time.

All of the officers involved in the shootings have been “placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review” of the shootings, Metro said in news releases identifying the officers.

Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.

