Man, 86, shoots and kills woman, 79, in Henderson, police say

Jerome Seligman was taken into custody after Henderson police and fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Las Palmas Entrada.

Jerome Seligman (Henderson Police Department)

An 86-year-old man was arrested after he shot and killed a 79-year-old woman in Henderson, police said.

Jerome Seligman was taken into custody after Henderson police and fire crews responded to the 1000 block of Las Palmas Entrada, near the 215 Beltway and South Gibson Road, at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to statement issued Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department.

Police arrived to find that the woman had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she died, police said.

Seligman was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center. He faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The woman’s identity was expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Henderson police said no further details would be released Wednesday and that it was the city’s fifth homicide of 2023.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.