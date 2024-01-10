Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide

T Coal Mckinley, 18, was arrested Monday in Los Angeles in connection to a fatal shooting in the northwest valley.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has been arrested in connection to a six-month-old North Las Vegas homicide.

T Coal Mckinley, 18, was arrested Monday in Los Angeles in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Theajon Alexander in front of a Smith’s in the northeast valley on July 12, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

Alexander was taken to University Medical Center-Trauma, but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

North Las Vegas homicide detectives said the shooter left the scene before officers arrived. An investigation is still ongoing.

Mckinley was booked Monday into the Los Angeles County Jail on an outstanding warrant, North Las Vegas police said.