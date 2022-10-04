Man arrested in California in connection with body found in trunk of car

Amir Haggi, 41, was found dead on Aug. 19 at the Budget Suites on West Tropicana Avenue.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide investigation in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An arrest has been made in the killing of a missing man who was found dead in the trunk of a car in a West Tropicana Avenue parking lot in August.

Tony Danh, 37, was arrested in San Diego County last Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

Taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a group that comprises FBI agents as well as officers from Metro, North Las Vegas and Henderson, Danh was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, police said.

Amir Haggi, 41, was found slain in the trunk of a car on Aug. 19 at the Budget Suites on Tropicana just west of Interstate 15 and the Strip.

Police had been dispatched there after a caller reported a “foul odor” emanating from a parked vehicle. When officers arrived and opened the trunk, Haggi’s body was found.

Homicide investigators determined that Haggi had been “there for some time due to the level of decomposition to the body.”

Haggi had been reported missing to police in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 5, The 6-foot-4, 230-pound man was last seen in the North 16th Street and East Colter Street area of Phoenix.

“Amir’s family is concerned for his welfare,” a bulletin issued by the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.

