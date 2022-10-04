90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Man arrested in California in connection with body found in trunk of car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 5:11 pm
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide inve ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide investigation in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An arrest has been made in the killing of a missing man who was found dead in the trunk of a car in a West Tropicana Avenue parking lot in August.

Tony Danh, 37, was arrested in San Diego County last Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

Taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a group that comprises FBI agents as well as officers from Metro, North Las Vegas and Henderson, Danh was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, police said.

Amir Haggi, 41, was found slain in the trunk of a car on Aug. 19 at the Budget Suites on Tropicana just west of Interstate 15 and the Strip.

Police had been dispatched there after a caller reported a “foul odor” emanating from a parked vehicle. When officers arrived and opened the trunk, Haggi’s body was found.

Homicide investigators determined that Haggi had been “there for some time due to the level of decomposition to the body.”

Haggi had been reported missing to police in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 5, The 6-foot-4, 230-pound man was last seen in the North 16th Street and East Colter Street area of Phoenix.

“Amir’s family is concerned for his welfare,” a bulletin issued by the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
2
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
3
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
4
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
5
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Freddie Lee Trone (Los Angeles Police Department/TNS)
Man held in Las Vegas, among 3 arrested in death of rapper PnB Rock
By Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times Tribune Content Agency

A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas in the slaying of rapper PnB Rock, who was gunned down two weeks ago at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A.