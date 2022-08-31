Slain man found in car trunk in Las Vegas was missing from Phoenix
The murder victim found in a car trunk in a Las Vegas parking lot has been identified as a man who has been missing from Phoenix, Arizona since June, police in Las Vegas and Phoenix confirmed.
“Yes, it is the same person,” Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman Donna Rossi said in an email.
Amir Haggi, 41, was last seen in the North 16th Street and East Colter Street area of Phoenix. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound man was reported missing on June 5.
“Amir’s family is concerned for his welfare,” a bulletin issued by the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.
On Aug. 19, after a witness complained about a foul stench emanating from a parked car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 3600 block of Tropicana Avenue, police popped the car’s trunk.
Inside the parked BMW were human remains, police said.
The Clark County coroner’s office later identified the body as that of Amir Haggi. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner ruled. His death was determined to have been a homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
