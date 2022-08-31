Slain man found in car trunk in Las Vegas was missing from Phoenix

The murder victim found in a car trunk in a Las Vegas parking lot has been identified as a man who has been missing from Phoenix, Arizona since June.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue after human remains were found in a parked car around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks with the media during a homicide investigation in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The murder victim found in a car trunk in a Las Vegas parking lot has been identified as a man who has been missing from Phoenix, Arizona since June, police in Las Vegas and Phoenix confirmed.

“Yes, it is the same person,” Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman Donna Rossi said in an email.

Amir Haggi, 41, was last seen in the North 16th Street and East Colter Street area of Phoenix. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound man was reported missing on June 5.

“Amir’s family is concerned for his welfare,” a bulletin issued by the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.

On Aug. 19, after a witness complained about a foul stench emanating from a parked car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 3600 block of Tropicana Avenue, police popped the car’s trunk.

Inside the parked BMW were human remains, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office later identified the body as that of Amir Haggi. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner ruled. His death was determined to have been a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.