Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing

Police Friday arrested a man in California who is suspected of killing a Las Vegas woman.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, was booked into a Los Angeles area jail and is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas after police say he is suspected of fatally shooting Ashleigh Figearo, 37, who was found dead on Jan. 8 inside her apartment in the 200 block of North 17th Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gonzalez faces charges of open murder and burglary, court records show.

Figearo was found dead in her kitchen around 5:35 p.m., and police said the shooter ran off before officers arrived.

No further information was available.

