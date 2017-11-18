Man arrested in deadly shooting of driver in central Las Vegas

A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the deadly shooting of a driver last week in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Patrol officers happened upon the 49-year-old victim on the 2880 block of North Rancho Drive after seeing his vehicle jump a curb and crash into a light pole and fence. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jail records identified the suspect as Anthony Duane Virgil, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail on a murder charge. He is suspected of shooting Charles Edward Jackson at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 10.

Patrol officers happened upon the 49-year-old victim on the 2880 block of North Rancho Drive after seeing his vehicle jump a curb and crash into a light pole and fence. It wasn’t until they reached Jackson that officers realized he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

At the scene, Metropolitan Police Department detectives said they found a bullet hole in the driver’s side of Jackson’s vehicle, but the details leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately available Saturday.

Jackson’s death, which has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner, marked the 221st homicide in Clark County this year, and the 192nd investigated by Metro.

