Man arrested in east Las Vegas bus stop killing

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bus stop killing.

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bus stop killing.

Wattsel Rembert was booked on 18 counts of discharging a gun, one count of murder, carrying a weapon without a permit and tampering with a vehicle that caused more than $5,000 worth of damage, according to jail records.

Review-Journal records show Rembert was booked in connection with the death of Nicolas Thomas, 30.

Thomas was shot just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 18 at a bus stop at Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway. Police said at the time that Thomas ran into Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, to report the shooting. He died shortly after at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Officers said Thomas was sitting at the bus stop when he got into a fight with two men, who both ran off before police arrived.

Details on how investigators identified Thomas as a suspect were not immediately provided Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.