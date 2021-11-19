Man arrested in fatal Nov. 14 shooting in west Las Vegas

Police say Launce Cliff, 21, argued with the victim on the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive prior to the early morning shooting.

Launce Cliff (LVMPD)

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Nov. 14 in west Las Vegas, police said Thursday.

Launce Cliff, 21, was booked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to jail records. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive at 3:29 a.m., according to a statement from police at the time. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office later identified the victim as Jacob Hughey of North Las Vegas. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Hughey and Cliff were arguing in a parking lot prior to the shooting, police said.

