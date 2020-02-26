Man arrested in fatal southwest valley shooting

Las Vegas police have arrested a man on a murder charge in a Tuesday shooting that authorities said stemmed from a domestic dispute in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Detention Center records show Eric Lavon Perry, 44, is facing a single count of open murder. He was booked Tuesday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day at the Broadstone Flamingo West complex at 9100 W. Flamingo Road.

Police were called to the apartments at 9:30 a.m. by a woman who reported her son had been shot inside an apartment that she shared with the victim and his younger brother. Police subsequently found a man in his late 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute. Police said they received conflicting stories about what actually happened, but that the victim’s younger brother, who was in his early 40s, remained at the scene. Police said on Tuesday they did not believe any suspects were outstanding.

The victim’s name has not been released yet by the Clark County coroner’s office.

