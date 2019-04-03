Man arrested in fatal stabbing outside bar near downtown Las Vegas

Reshard Vargas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a bar last month near downtown Las Vegas.

Reshard Vargas, 39, was arrested on one count of murder Tuesday without incident near the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas police said.

Howard Chris Drew, 66, died from multiple stab wounds after he was found about 7:30 a.m. on March 23 by a woman entering the Stateside Lounge, 931 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Detectives believe Drew was stabbed early March 23 in the area where he was found, police have said.

Vargas remained held without bail Wednesday at Clark County Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance, jail records showed

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.