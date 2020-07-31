Man arrested in southeast Las Vegas stabbing death

A man has been booked into jail on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a man Tuesday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Detention Center booking logs show Rashid Abdul, 44, was booked at the jail Thursday on a charge of open murder with use of a deadly weapon. Abdul was booked under the same Las Vegas police event number assigned to the slaying of 42-year-old Anthony Donnell of Las Vegas.

Donnell was hospitalized after police were called about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 6000 block of Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, following a report of a stabbing, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said at the time.

Donnell was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Scott said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a stab wound in the chest.

Police have not said what they believe the motive in the killing was, saying only there was a verbal altercation and it eventually got physical.

