Homicides

Man arrested in strangulation of Spring Valley woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 2:07 pm
 
(Getty Images)
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in California in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman who was found strangled in an apartment bedroom in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

Roland Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody in San Bernardino, California, according to a news release issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

Metro police responded just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 29 to an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Pennwood Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, for a report of a dead body.

Officers found the body of a woman, later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Shirley Williams, in a bedroom and determined that foul play was involved.

The coroner’s office said Williams had been strangled.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Monday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

