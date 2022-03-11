51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man arrested on reckless driving charges in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2022 - 4:37 pm
Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)
Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)
Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)
Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)

A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy Monday night near a Henderson school.

Jose Marmolejo was booked on a charge of reckless driving resulting in death, the Henderson Police Department said.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive at 5:18 p.m. after a report of the crash, on Monday night, police said.

A driver “lost control of their vehicle, leaving the roadway onto the sidewalk,” police said. The vehicle, a black coupe, hit a boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the boy as 13-year-old Rex Patchett of Henderson.

Speed was believed to be a factor but impairment was not, police said at the time.

An online fundraiser for the teen had raised more than $45,000 as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
3
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
4
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
5
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST