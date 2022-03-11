Man arrested on reckless driving charges in Henderson crash

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a crash that killed a 13-year-old Monday night near a Henderson school.

Jose Marmolejo (Henderson Police Department)

A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy Monday night near a Henderson school.

Jose Marmolejo was booked on a charge of reckless driving resulting in death, the Henderson Police Department said.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive at 5:18 p.m. after a report of the crash, on Monday night, police said.

A driver “lost control of their vehicle, leaving the roadway onto the sidewalk,” police said. The vehicle, a black coupe, hit a boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the boy as 13-year-old Rex Patchett of Henderson.

Speed was believed to be a factor but impairment was not, police said at the time.

An online fundraiser for the teen had raised more than $45,000 as of Thursday.

