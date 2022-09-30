Man charged with 2 murders accused of committing a third in January

Alonzo Brown, 19, has been identified as a suspect in the Jan. 18 murder on East Tropicana Avenue.

Alonzo Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man charged with the murder of two people has been accused of fatally shooting a man in January.

Las Vegas police said Thursday that Alonzo Brown, 19, fatally shot Tevin Alhashemi, 26, on Jan. 18 in the parking lot of the Tropicana Royale apartments, 1900 E. Tropicana Ave.

Alhashemi was found dead inside a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:45 a.m.

Brown has been in custody since June after his arrest in connection to the June 23 killing of Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Chaparro-Montalvo was found dead on a sidewalk.

Police suspect Brown also killed Paulo Viana, 62, on May 4 by shooting him at a bus stop near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Alhashemi was released from the Nevada Department of Corrections in April 2020 after serving nearly four years on a battery with a deadly weapon conviction.

He was one of several people involved in an April 2016 shootout at Liberty Village Apartments that left Damion Dwain Thomas, 27, of Pasadena, California, dead.

A grand jury indicted Brown on July 29 on two counts of murder. He is due in court in that case on Dec. 21. A jury trial is scheduled for July 17.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.