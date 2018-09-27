Man charged with murder in Las Vegas crash that killed boy

A man police said left the scene of a fiery crash this month that led to the death of his 10-year-old relative has been charged with murder.

Jonathan Mora (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jonathan Mora, 23, was speeding in a 2016 Nissan Altima when he crashed into a 2015 Toyota Camry about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15 near East Vegas Drive and South Mountain Vista Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Mora ran away, and the Nissan caught fire with 10-year-old Zion Jimenez and another passenger inside, police said.

Jimenez died from his injuries Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. It was unclear how Jimenez was related to Mora.

Mora was charged with murder “after careful deliberation,” the Metro release said. Mora is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Mora was attempting to make a right turn onto Vegas Valley Drive and crashed into the back of the Toyota, which was also attempting to turn right.

The 62-year-old man driving the Toyota was trapped in his car and had to be pulled out by first responders, police said. The man suffered serious injuries.

The other passenger in the Nissan, a 20-year-old man, also had serious injuries, police said.

Witnesses estimated that Mora was traveling about 100 mph before the crash, police said.

In addition to the murder charge, Mora faces felony charges of not stopping at the scene of an accident and child abuse or neglect, as well as reckless driving resulting in significant bodily harm, court records show.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

