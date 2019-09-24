Man charged with murder in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

A 27-year-old man was charged with murder Monday in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month near downtown Las Vegas.

On Sept. 14, police found 54-year-old Bradley Howard Sappington lying in the roadway on the 2100 block of Industrial Road, near East Sahara Avenue and South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, while responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

They determined that Sappington was shot in the head while inside a vehicle, then shoved out into the street and left for dead.

Alexander Buzz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder in connection with the shooting, jail records show. He remains in custody and is being held without bail.

