Homicides

Man faces murder charge after woman found unresponsive in hotel room

Jason Kendall (LVMPD)
Jason Kendall (LVMPD)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2024 - 5:52 pm
 

A 35-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a woman died nine days after she was found unresponsive in a hotel room, Las Vegas police said Saturday.

Jason Kendall turned himself in at the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters on Friday, according to a press release.

Officers responded to Spring Valley Hospital at about 6:10 p.m. on June 12 after the woman, the victim of a possible battery, had been transported there, police said.

The woman had been found unresponsive in a hotel room in the 4300 block of West Flamingo Road, police said. Police did not identify the hotel by name, but the Palms is at 4321 West Flamingo Road.

The woman, who had been in critical condition, died on June 21, police said.

Metro homicide investigators took over the case and police said they were able to identify Kendall as the suspect in the death.

The woman’s identity is expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to court records, Kendall faces charges of open murder, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

