Man flees northwest valley traffic stop, later found dead
A man who fled from Las Vegas police during a traffic stop was later found dead at a northwest Las Vegas gas station early Friday, police said.
Lt. Jesse Roybal said officers were called to the 4400 block of North Jones Boulevard at 1:27 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun. As part of their investigation, police attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorist in a vehicle but the driver sped off from police in the direction of Craig Road.
“Officers located the vehicle at Craig and Jones and the suspect was seen running into (a) gas station,” Roybal said.
Police surrounded the business and the Las Vegas police SWAT team was called.
“The subject was found deceased inside,” Roybal said. “Detectives are on scene.”
Police are investigating how the man died.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.