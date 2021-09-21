Man found dead in Las Vegas trash can died of a gunshot wound to head

The death of 46-year-old Bernard Robledo was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A man who was found dead in a central Las Vegas trash can died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The death of 46-year-old Bernard Robledo was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Officers were initially called to the 1500 block of Arville Street just before 10:00 p.m. on Sept, 4, police said at the time. Arriving officers found Robledo’s body in a trash can.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No other information was available.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the police department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.