80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man found dead inside vehicle, 2 killed in wrong-way crash over weekend

Interstate 11 near Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interstate 11 near Boulder City. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A story about the killings of John and Francis Dubeck in the March 20, 1974 edition of the Las ...
Mob hit mystery? 50-year-old Las Vegas double murder baffles police, FBI
Man arrested in fatal stabbing near walking trail
Las Vegas woman, accused of killing boyfriend with car, has bail set at $750K
Las Vegas mom sentenced to prison in 3-month-old son’s death
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

A man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 11 over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

On Saturday, a man and a woman were killed in a head-on crash near Boulder City, which closed all southbound lanes of I-11 for several hours.

Early Sunday morning, a man was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound after a crash. Nevada State Police found the man after responding to the crash near the Interstate 15 north HOV-off-ramp to U.S. Highway 95.

Five people were also treated Sunday evening for non-life-threatening injuries after a six-car pile-up on U.S. 95 and South Decatur Boulevard.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man connected to a homicide last month near the intersection of Lamb Boulevcard and Sahara Avenue.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 women die in crashes, man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas this weekend
recommend 2
Man dies after being stabbed on walking trail
recommend 3
I-15 reopens after closure, barricade event in North Las Vegas
recommend 4
Summerlin school has $25K in marching band gear stolen from trailer
recommend 5
Why the I-15/U.S. 95 freeway interchange is called the ‘Spaghetti Bowl’
recommend 6
Man arrested in fatal stabbing near walking trail