Man found dead inside vehicle, 2 killed in wrong-way crash over weekend

A man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, and two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 11 over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas woman, accused of killing boyfriend with car, has bail set at $750K

A man was found dead inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 11 over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

On Saturday, a man and a woman were killed in a head-on crash near Boulder City, which closed all southbound lanes of I-11 for several hours.

Early Sunday morning, a man was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound after a crash. Nevada State Police found the man after responding to the crash near the Interstate 15 north HOV-off-ramp to U.S. Highway 95.

Five people were also treated Sunday evening for non-life-threatening injuries after a six-car pile-up on U.S. 95 and South Decatur Boulevard.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man connected to a homicide last month near the intersection of Lamb Boulevcard and Sahara Avenue.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.