Man found killed in central Las Vegas

Police are investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, May 23, 2021, on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street in Las Vegas. (Jonah Doyle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in central Las Vegas that left one man dead.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police received a ShotSpotter notification of gunshots near the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street. Officers arrived and noticed a group of people standing near a car,Metro politan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a man in his 20s, was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they believe the driver was shot about 100 yards away from where it crashed into other vehicles.

No one else was injured in the car crash, and the other vehicles were all parked.

Anna Smith, who lives down the street from where police had gathered, said she woke up early in the morning when she heard what sounded like a gunshot wound in the area. She heard a man and woman arguing loudly but wasn’t sure if the two things were connected.

There were no witnesses, Spencer said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man killed once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the police department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

