Homicides

Man killed in possible road-rage shooting in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2024 - 6:41 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent road-rage shooting that left a man dead in the west valley late Sunday night.

The incident, which police say appeared to be road-rage related, occurred at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Jones between Charleston and Alta.

Police said that a male was killed in the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

