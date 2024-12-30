Man killed in possible road-rage shooting in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting that left a man dead in the west valley.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent road-rage shooting that left a man dead in the west valley late Sunday night.
The incident, which police say appeared to be road-rage related, occurred at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Jones between Charleston and Alta.
Police said that a male was killed in the shooting.
No additional information was immediately available.