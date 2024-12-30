Man killed in possible road-rage shooting in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting that left a man dead in the west valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent road-rage shooting that left a man dead in the west valley late Sunday night.

The incident, which police say appeared to be road-rage related, occurred at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Jones between Charleston and Alta.

Police said that a male was killed in the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.