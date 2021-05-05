Months after mother’s arrest, cause of death determined for infant girls

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday released the cause and manner of death for the infant sisters whose mother was arrested on murder charges after their deaths in November.

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Rose and Lily Singleton, 1 year old and 2 months old, respectively, both died of asphyxia, the coroner’s office determined. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Their mother, 26-year-old Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, was arrested on Nov. 6 on two counts of open murder, court records show. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, but was released on $400,000 bail to high level electronic monitoring on Nov. 18.

The babies’ father, Jaykwon Singleton, called police around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 to report that he had come home to find both of the girls dead in an apartment on the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive.

He told police that Sharp-Jefferson “kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money,” according to the mother’s arrest report.

Sharp-Jefferson told police that she believed that she had been set up, that she did not have any children and that she did not know Singleton.

Officers tried to save the 1-year-old, but both babies were “well beyond medical attention,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

District Court records show that Sharp-Jefferson underwent a competency evaluation on Dec. 28 and was referred to Lake’s Crossing Center, a maximum security psychiatric facility in Sparks.

