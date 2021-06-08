Mother, son stayed in Las Vegas hotel day before boy’s body was found

An FBI task force arrested the mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, early Tuesday in Denver on suspicion of murder, Las Vegas police said.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer shows a photo during a news conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 8, 2021, of Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, the mother of the 7-year-old boy found dead in Mountain Springs on May 28. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeremy Schwartz, FBI supervisory special agent, right and Las Vegas police Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer during a press conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 8, 2021, regarding the arrest of Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, the mother of the 7-year-old boy found dead in Mountain Springs on May 28. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeremy Schwartz, FBI supervisory special agent, right and Las Vegas police Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer during a press conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 8, 2021, regarding the arrest of Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, the mother of the 7-year-old boy found dead in Mountain Springs on May 28. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police photo of Liam Husted, shown at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. The 7-year-old boy was found dead in Mountain Springs on May 28. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Photo of Samantha Moreno Rodriguez provided by Las Vegas police. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The day before hikers found missing California 7-year-old Liam Husted dead in Mountain Springs, he and his mother were staying at a Las Vegas hotel, Las Vegas police announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We are 100 percent confident that he was killed here in Clark County,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. “Specifically, we believe he was actually killed in Mountain Springs.”

Liam’s mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver at about 6 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of murder by the FBI’s Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Las Vegas police said — one day after police announced Liam’s identity and declared her a wanted suspect.

The 35-year-old woman from San Jose, California, was booked into Denver’s Downtown Detention Center to await extradition to Las Vegas, jail records show.

Joined by the FBI, Spencer told reporters in a news conference Tuesday that Las Vegas police and federal investigators have been combing through hundreds of tips since Liam’s previously unidentified body was discovered early May 28 near the Mountain Springs Trailhead, off of state Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

“It’s emotionally draining, working a case like this,” Spencer said. “Being able to have closure and identify Liam was very important, and now that we’re able to make an arrest on this case, (it’s) extremely gratifying.”

Spencer said Monday that Liam was last seen with his mother in the San Jose, California, area on May 24. Liam’s father reported the boy missing to San Jose police on June 1 after he could not reach Rodriguez.

The father is not considered a suspect in the case, Spencer has said, adding that investigators have found he had “no involvement whatsoever.”

Case timeline

On May 24, Liam’s father came home to find Liam and Rodriguez’s belongings gone, Spencer said. Rodriguez had left him a voicemail saying “I’m sorry, I had to do this.”

“She also goes on to say that ‘I’m going to try to get a house for Liam and I,’ and that ‘we can talk about this in the future,’” Spencer said Tuesday, quoting from the voicemail.

For the next week, Liam’s father “did not know what to do,” but he contacted the San Jose Police Department to document the incident on June 1, after not hearing from Rodriguez.

“San Jose police responded to his house, and they spoke with him,” Spencer said. “The patrol officers listened to this message — I’ve also listened to the message — and there was nothing suspicious from that message.”

A family friend who saw news reports about the previously unidentified boy found near Las Vegas also contacted San Jose police on Friday, because she believed the boy looked like Liam, Spencer said. San Jose officials contacted Metro that evening.

Metro detectives flew to San Jose on Saturday, and used Liam’s clothing and a pillow to compare DNA evidence and confirm his identity, Spencer said.

Investigators determined that Rodriguez and Liam passed through Laguna Beach, California, after leaving San Jose. Police placed them in Victorville, California, on May 26 — two days before Liam’s body was found in the small Mountain Springs community.

His body had been in the area for about 12 hours when he was found by hikers at about 7:45 a.m. on May 28, police have said. On Monday, Spencer said Rodriguez was last seen on May 31 checking into a hotel alone in the Denver area.

It remains unclear why she drove to Colorado, where she was arrested without incident early Tuesday, Spencer said.

Mistaken identity before confirmation

In the days after the boy’s body was found, police launched an extensive search to identify him. A case of mistaken identity briefly confused investigators, when a local woman thought she recognized her 8-year-old son in a police sketch released by Metro.

The woman’s son and the boy’s half-brother were quickly found safe with their father on May 29, camping without cell service in central Utah. Metro continued to field hundreds of tips, and the FBI on Saturday launched a nationwide social media campaign searching for information on the boy’s death.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Liam’s identity on Monday after Metro released his name. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez was formally charged with murder on Monday, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.