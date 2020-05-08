New details released about fatal police shooting of man with sword

Justin Charland was armed with a samurai sword and said he was a ninja before a police officer fatally shot him at an east valley apartment complex, police said.

Justin Charland approaches a police officer while wielding a sword shortly before being shot and killed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Justin Charland, who had a history of contact with police regarding “mental health issues,” was armed with a samurai sword and said he was a ninja before an officer fatally shot him, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

On Friday, the department released new information about the shooting, along with body camera footage from officer Vincen Segura, 27.

About 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Segura shot and killed Charland at the Sandhill Apartments, located at 3000 S. Sandhill Road, directly behind Boulder Station.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said in a video statement released Friday that police had previously “provided services related to mental health issues” to Charland, although it was unclear when Charland had his last contact with police.

Video released Friday showed Segura attempting to talk to Charland at the complex, while Charland yelled at the officer and others, at times incoherently.

Officers were called to the complex about 40 minutes before the shooting, when two people called 911 and said Charland “was outside his apartment yelling at neighbors and talking to himself,” Zimmerman said.

Charland was standing on the second floor of an outdoor staircase when officers arrived, holding what Zimmerman identified as a samurai sword. Segura and his partner called for backup as they tried to talk with Charland and get him to put down the sword, Zimmerman said.

Charland then started walking down the stairs as Segura began backing away, Zimmerman said.

Segura shot the 40-year-old three times after Charland “ignored the officers’ pleas to drop the sword and began walking aggressively toward the officer,” Zimmerman said.

According to Zimmerman, Charland “said he was a ninja and he was going to kill them” before he “lunged” at Segura and his partner.

Charland was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died of gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

