North Las Vegas police looking for person of interest in homicides

North Las Vegas homicide detectives need the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a December triple homicide .

North Las Vegas homicide detectives are looking for this man, a person of interest in a December triple homicide. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

They are looking for a 5-foot-11-inch-tall black man between 20 to 30 years old. Police said he weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Three people were killed on Dec. 28 in the shooting in an apartment on the 2200 block of Carroll Street in North Las Vegas, near Civic Center Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victims as 20-year-old Quintin Jakar Hicks, 22-year-old Anthony Jaurice Vance and 45-year-old Carole Patterson.

The department’s preliminary investigation determined Patterson and Hicks were related and lived in the apartment, police said in December. Vance did not.

The triple homicide happened during a particularly violent end to 2017, when police agencies across Clark County investigated 30 deaths in December, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest should call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-1685 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

2200 block of Carroll Street, north las vegas, nv