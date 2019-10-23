Police believe house fire that left woman, son dead was murder-suicide

Las Vegas homicide detectives believe a house fire earlier this month that left a woman and her 6-year-old son dead was a murder-suicide, the Review-Journal has learned.

The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to publicly release the official cause and manner of death for Renai Palmer, 47, and her son, Gavin. But Metropolitan Police Department records show that Gavin’s death was added to the department’s official 2019 homicide count on Oct. 16, just over a week after the fatal fire at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle.

Gavin’s cause of death in the Metro document is listed as “thermal burns.”

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Wednesday to the Review-Journal that the agency was investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

“The fire investigators were able to determine, through their investigation, that it was arson,” Spencer said. “As a result of their investigation, along with forensic testing, it was determined that it was a murder-suicide.”

Meanwhile, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski, the investigation remained ongoing on the Fire Department’s end.

Gavin’s father, Sean Murray, told the Review-Journal earlier this month that fire investigators told him they had found evidence indicating that the fire could have been intentionally set. Murray and Palmer ended their relationship when Gavin was 1 and shared custody of the boy.

Szymanski at the time declined to address Murray’s claims in a phone conversation with the Review-Journal, citing the Fire Department’s investigation.

“Here’s what I’m telling everyone, and I know this for a fact: We sent off several things to be tested at a lab,” Szymanski said at the time. “This is like a big jigsaw puzzle, and what we’re trying to do now is get all the pieces, and then we’re going to try to fit them together. We’re not even going to make a guess about the cause at this point.”

Szymanski did not elaborate on the “several things” that had been sent to a lab, but Murray said he was told by a fire investigator that a gas canister was found in the home.

Murray could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning for comment.

The fire broke out just before 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 in an upstairs bedroom in the two-story custom house. By then, Murray has said, Gavin should have been at school.

“It’s weird he wasn’t in school then,” Murray said, at the time noting that his ex-girlfriend was usually good about getting the first-grader to school on time.

Las Vegas firefighters had to pull the boy and his mother from the bedroom and rushed them to a local hospital.

Murray said his son suffered burns on more than 60 percent of his body and was already dead before they arrived at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

