Police: Ex-Metro employee shot, killed man in parking dispute

The one-time police employee told police that Robert Hoy, 69, “parked his vehicle directly behind his” and came out of the vehicle carrying a gun in the parking lot of the mall.

Police investigate a fatal shooting scene near Walmart at 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square on Tuesday, Nov, 21, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal shooting scene near Walmart at 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square on Tuesday, Nov, 21, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed last week by a “long-time retired” police employee during a parking dispute in the lot of the Arroyo Market Square shopping mall in southwest Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The one-time police employee, whose name the department has not released, told police that Robert Hoy, 69, “parked his vehicle directly behind his” and came out of the vehicle carrying a gun in the parking lot of the mall on the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway, police said in a news release Wednesday, more than a week after the shooting.

“The citizen exited his parked vehicle with a firearm and shot Hoy,” police stated in the release.

The shooter, police said, “remained on scene and has been cooperative during the investigation” and “was a long-time retired LVMPD employee.”

“Based on the evidence learned by detectives, and the self-defense aspects of this incident, the citizen was released on scene,” the release stated.

“This case remains an open and active investigation with the homicide section,” police said in the release. ” Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for applicable charges.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.